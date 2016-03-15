* China central bank restricts third-party payment providers
* Insurers limit online payments using UnionPay
* China aiming to limit capital outflows
* Follows stock shock last year and yuan slide
By Samuel Shen and Clare Jim
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, March 15 China has further
tightened restrictions on purchases of Hong Kong insurance
products by mainland investors, sources said, narrowing another
loophole in the capital account seen as a potential gateway for
capital flight.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, this
week restricted the use of third-party payment providers by
mainland Chinese to buy life insurance and other kinds of
insurance policies in Hong Kong. Insurers, including
Prudential and BOC Life, have already limited or suspended
online payments using China's ubiquitous UnionPay bank cards,
according to industry sources who received the communication
from the central bank.
These purchases had become a way for Chinese individuals to
skirt restrictions on capital outflows by disguising an
investment as a purchase of a product, in this case an insurance
product that served both as a store of wealth and as offshore
collateral for other potential investments like property,
analysts and those working in the insurance sector say.
China has seen accelerated capital outflows over the past
year amid a slower economy, concerns over yuan depreciation, and
volatile stock markets, prodding the government to curb overseas
investment channels.
A month ago, China placed transaction limits on the use of
UnionPay cards to buy Hong Kong insurance products - a popular
method for Chinese individuals to move money out of country.
The combined moves curtail a potential line of business for
the insurers and UnionPay, a state-owned monopoly that has been
expanding overseas on the back of travelling Chinese consumers.
A UnionPay source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
that the new policy had caused the company to temporarily shelve
plans to deepen business with Hong Kong insurers.
UnionPay and the PBOC did not immediately respond to
requests seeking comment.
"Union Pay card payments used to be the most popular channel
among our clients," said a person with direct knowledge of the
matter in Hong Kong. "But now, this channel has also been
tightened significantly, which really makes it difficult to pay
for big-size policies."
Chinese are now using less popular, online payment methods
to buy insurance policies, this person said.
China's central bank has also prohibited the use of
All-in-Pay, a major third-party electronic payment system, by
Chinese individuals for any life insurance and
investment-related products, people familiar with the new rules
say.
Chinese regulators have ordered all insurers to cap online
transactions involving UnionPay at 30,000 yuan ($4,609),
starting March 14. While for clients that swipe UnionPay cards
to pay premiums, Prudential capped the number of transactions
per year to 10 and each transaction at $5,000. Prudential
declined to comment.
BOC Life halted the All-in-Pay payment method altogether,
according to a notice seen by Reuters and confirmed by the
company.
MORE HOLES THAN FINGERS
"Buying overseas financial assets, including overseas
insurance products, is a way to move money out of China. So it's
natural for the government to adopt prudent management
policies," said Tan Jialong, head of private equity at
investment firm Zengdai Group.
The problem for Beijing is that there are plenty of other
ways for Chinese investors to move money out of the country
simply by using their UnionPay cards.
UnionPay cracked down on retail purchases in Macau. The
enforcement successfully sealed off that channel, but without
making a noticeable dent in net outflows.
"The top level has its policies, while those below have
their own ways of getting around them," said a sales manager at
Hang Tang Wealth Co Ltd, which arranges trips for clients to buy
insurance products in Hong Kong.
As Chinese people have travelled more, they have grown
famous for their purchases of foreign goods, including goods
with stable values like insurance, single-malt scotch, and fine
art, which can serve as stores of wealth.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen; Writing by Pete
Sweeney; Editing by Neil Fullick)