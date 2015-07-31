(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify that state
planner referred to social risks, not social unrest; adds quote
in fourth paragraph to add clarity on that point)
BEIJING, July 31 China needs to ensure that
risks presented by a slowing economy do not morph into social
risks, the state planner said on Friday, acknowledging the
problems the country faces should unemployment rise.
Keeping unemployment low is a top policy priority for
China's stability-obsessed government, a task that it has
admitted will become more difficult as growth grinds towards a
25-year low this year.
The government should "further improve the social security
system ... to ensure economic risks do not morph into social
risks", the National Development and Reform Commission said in
an online statement without mentioning unemployment.
"When issuing major policies and reform measures, (the
government) should insist on carrying out social stability
assessments," it said.
China has no reliable official measure of joblessness, which
has hovered around 4 percent in cities for 12 consecutive years.
But all official accounts suggest that the labour market has
held up well and there is no anecdotal evidence of a rise in
protests or unrest.
That said, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social
Security warned earlier this month that it sees "structural"
challenges in the labour market in the second half of the year.
Some provinces, such as the northeastern rust belt, have
been hit by job losses due to their reliance on polluting
businesses such as steel making and mining, which are being
scaled back.
Industries such as steel and cement production have also
shrunk due to supply gluts.
The transformation of large state-owned firms, resource-rich
regions and old industrial towns would be stepped up to help
them move up the value chain, the commission said.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)