BEIJING Nov 18 China will step up financial
support to promote technology upgrades in some traditional
industries, such as textiles, steel and building materials, the
country's cabinet said on Wednesday.
The government will boost fiscal spending to support
industrial upgrading and banks will boost lending by
restructuring existing loans, the cabinet said after a regular
meeting.
Firms will be encouraged to rely more on "direct financing",
including stock and bond issuance, as part of efforts to support
industrial upgrading, it added.
It also said China would increase fiscal expenditure on
improving urban and rural education, by more than 15 billion
yuan ($2.35 billion), in the next two years.
($1=6.3834 Chinese yuan)
