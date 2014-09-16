BEIJING, Sept 16 China will accelerate the
building of public infrastructure and allow regional governments
to sell equity stakes in public works as it urbanises, Premier
Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.
Authorities will be allowed to enlarge their financing
channels to pay for the construction of public housing and
infrastructure, Li said at a meeting with regional government
officials.
Construction of public infrastructure will also be
accelerated, especially in poorer, western China in the years
between 2016 and 2020, Li said. No further details were given.
With only 54 percent of its nearly 1.4 billion people living
in cities, China wants to increase the proportion of its urban
population to 60 percent by 2020 to lift living standards and
power the world's second-largest economy.
A 2014-2020 urbanisation plan that was released in March
showed the country is planning a major expansion of its
transport network.
All cities with at least 500,000 residents will be covered
by high-speed rail and a civil aviation network will be
accessible to 90 percent of the population.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Robert Birsel)