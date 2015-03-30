BEIJING, March 30 Shanghai will raise the city's minimum wage by 11 percent from April 1, the state-owned Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The minimum monthly salary will rise to 2,020 yuan ($325) from 1,820 yuan, while the hourly base wage will increase to 18 yuan from 17 yuan, the news agency said, citing a local government announcement.

Rapid increases in Chinese wages reflect a shift in the world's second-largest economy toward more reliance on consumption, while simultaneously weighing on the slowing manufacturing sector. ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)