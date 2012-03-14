BEIJING, March 14 China's decision to cut
its annual economic growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012 was
necessary to deliver sustainable growth and create room to make
structural reforms to help cushion external pressure on the
economy, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday.
"Due to the European debt crisis and a shrinking external
market, there are downward pressures on the Chinese economy.
Under such circumstances, we lowered the growth rate target
mainly to allow for structural adjustment," Wen told a news
conference at the end of the annual meeting of parliament.
Wen said the move was needed "so that China's economy can
overcome its unbalanced, unsustainable and uncoordinated
problems to step on a road focused on quality, which is also
fundamentally positive for the world economy."
Wen announced the target cut to 7.5 percent from 8 percent
at the opening of National People's Congress last week.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley and Zhou Xin; Editing by Nick
Edwards)