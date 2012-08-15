BRIEF-Carvana Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BEIJING Aug 15 China's economy is still facing big downward pressure and the foundation of a recovery is not yet solid, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said during a trip to the country's coastal Zhejiang province, state radio said on Wednesday.
Wen made the remarks when he met representatives of domestic and foreign companies during his two-day trip to assess the health of the world's second-biggest economy.
Wen added that economic difficulties may last for a while and that the government must focus on employment in the meantime.
* Dave & Buster’s achieves record first quarter net income of $42.8 million