BEIJING Aug 15 China's economy is still facing big downward pressure and the foundation of a recovery is not yet solid, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said during a trip to the country's coastal Zhejiang province, state radio said on Wednesday.

Wen made the remarks when he met representatives of domestic and foreign companies during his two-day trip to assess the health of the world's second-biggest economy.

Wen added that economic difficulties may last for a while and that the government must focus on employment in the meantime.