BEIJING Dec 21 China's Premier Wen Jiabao
has told the nation's banks to clean up lending policies that
have left some businesses struggling with excessive borrowing
costs as slowing export growth and other pressures eat into
profits, state newspapers said on Wednesday.
Wen made the remarks while visiting Suzhou in China's east,
where many manufacturers rely on exports for growth. He warned
of tough times, promised more government support for
technological upgrades, and also told lenders to offer more
financing support to small enterprises.
"Currently, the overall economic situation is generally
healthy, but we're facing many new circumstances and problems,"
said Wen, according to the Chinese-language Financial News.
"One is that exports have been declining more every month,"
said Wen, adding that "the shrinking external market has run
smack into rising overall business costs."
Wen vowed more government support to stabilise exports, but
also pointed a finger at China's banks.
"The financial order must be cleaned up," he said.
"Many businesses have a problem of excessively high credit
costs, and banks must truly solve the problem of unreasonable
fees and additional conditions on loans," said Wen.
Over the past few years, China has faced a delicate monetary
balancing act, first to inject funds into the financial system
to stimulate growth in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis,
and later to pull back on the levers to contain inflation and
the risk of bad loans, many of which had flowed into the frothy
real estate sector.
In October 2010, China's central bank began a tightening
cycle of restricting bank lending by raising interest rates and
further hiking banks' required reserves, a trend it recently
appears to have started to unwind through "fine-tuning" in the
wake of a slowdown in China's key export markets in Europe and
the United States.
