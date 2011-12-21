(Repeats)
* Premier Wen urges banks to lend more support to real
economy
* Says to cut taxes for some sectors; keep exports stable in
2012
* Government researcher sees 2012 GDP between 8-9 pct; CPI
at 4 pct
By Chris Buckley and Aileen Wang
BEIJING, Dec 21 China's Premier Wen Jiabao
has told the nation's banks to clean up lending policies that
have left some businesses struggling with excessive borrowing
costs as slowing export growth and other pressures eat into
profits, state newspapers reported on Wednesday.
Wen made the remarks while visiting Suzhou in China's east,
where many manufacturers rely on exports for growth. He warned
of tough times, promised more government support for
technological upgrades, and also told lenders to offer more
financing support to small enterprises.
"Currently, the overall economic situation is generally
healthy, but we're facing many new circumstances and problems,"
said Wen, according to the Chinese-language Financial News.
"One is that exports have been declining more every month,"
said Wen, adding that "the shrinking external market has run
smack into rising overall business costs."
Wen promised government support to stabilise exports and
pledged to keep the policy on export tax rebates stable in 2012.
But he also pointed a finger at China's banks.
"The financial order must be cleaned up," he said.
"Many businesses have a problem of excessively high credit
costs, and banks must truly solve the problem of unreasonable
fees and additional conditions on loans," said Wen.
He said the government would step up efforts to cut taxes
for some sectors to relieve their tax burden and lift the
economy.
Beijing has unveiled a slew of tax breaks to help
cash-strapped small firms cope with rising costs, including
removing double taxation in service sectors and cutting
corporate taxes for small companies.
Some analysts have argued in favor of China cutting taxes to
boost domestic demand as Europe's debt crisis drags on its
exports, a point reiterated on Wednesday by Chen Jiagui, a
researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
"The government should optimise its fiscal expenditure
structure and improve the policy of cutting taxes for some
sectors," he wrote in an article published in the official
People's Daily.
Chen predicted China's economy would grow between 8 percent
and 9 percent in 2012 as consumer inflation averages around 4
percent.
Over the past few years, China has faced a delicate monetary
balancing act, first to inject funds into the financial system
to stimulate growth in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis,
and later to pull back on the levers to contain inflation and
the risk of bad loans, many of which had flowed into the frothy
real estate sector.
In October 2010, China's central bank began a tightening
cycle of restricting bank lending by raising interest rates and
further hiking banks' required reserves, a trend it recently
appears to have started to unwind through "fine-tuning" in the
wake of a slowdown in China's key export markets in Europe and
the United States.
