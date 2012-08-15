* China economy still faces big downward pressure - Wen
* Says foundation of economic recovery not solid
* Sees bigger monetary policy scope as inflation eases
BEIJING, Aug 15 China's economy faces big
headwinds though cooling inflation is giving the government more
leeway to manoeuvre monetary policy, Premier Wen Jiabao was
quoted by state media as saying on Wednesday.
Wen's comments followed a raft of data last week that
suggested China's economy has not stabilised despite two
interest rate cuts this year, as export growth, factory output
and retail sales further weakened in July.
Investors worry the world's second-largest economy could
post its weakest showing since 1999 with growth of just 8
percent this year, and expect the government to cut interest
rates by 25 basis points at least once more in 2012.
"The downward pressure on our economy is still big and the
difficulties may last for a while," Wen said during a two-day
visit to the coastal export province of Zhejiang, which started
on Tuesday, where he met representatives of domestic and foreign
companies.
It is customary for Wen and other officials to visit export
towns during economic downturns to do some on-the-ground
research. Their visits sometimes precede policy changes by the
government.
Wen was quoted by state television as saying falling
consumer prices give Beijing more leeway to manoeuvre monetary
policy. China's headline consumer inflation fell to a 30-month
low of 1.8 percent in July from June's 2.2 percent.
China started tweaking its policies late last year and
accelerated the pace recently, cutting interest rates twice, in
June and early July, fast-tracking investment projects and
encouraging energy-efficient consumer spending.
Wen said the government must focus on employment in the
latest economic slowdown, a frequently expressed concern of the
stability-obsessed ruling Communist Party.
"When the economy is facing difficulties, we must pay
attention to employment and make it a priority to boost
employment," he said.