(Adds details, background, quotes)
* Encourages private money in banking sector
* Legalises overseas investments
* Wenzhou scheme may be expanded nationwide
By Zhou Xin and Lucy Hornby
BEIJING, March 28 China's cabinet gave the
go-ahead on Wednesday for a pilot project it hopes will one day
form a cornerstone of nationwide financial sector reforms.
Private investors in the coastal city of Wenzhou will be
encouraged to buy into local banks and to set up financial
institutions such as loan companies and rural community banks,
the State Council said in a statement posted on the government's
website.
The city will also study allowing direct investments overseas
by residents as part of a "general financial reform zone"
experiment, a significant step toward liberalising capital
account transactions.
Wenzhou, in eastern Zhejiang province, is known throughout
China as a mecca for private entrepreneurship and grey-market
lending.
In bringing private funds into the official banking system,
Beijing is hoping that cash-starved small businesses, which are
vital to employment in the world's second largest economy, will
be able to access financing more easily and cheaply.
"Wenzhou private businesses are facing a lot of
difficulties. A big flow of capital to SMEs will help resolve
their financing problems," Zhou Dewen, head of the Wenzhou SME
Association, told Reuters.
"This is the first step in Chinese financial reform. After
this it will have to spread to all of Wenzhou and then elsewhere
in China."
Allowing private investors to lend via legal entities will
help Beijing tame the country's underground lending market,
where annualised interest rates can reach 100 percent. The
People's Bank of China estimated that market at 2.4 trillion
yuan as the end of March 2010, or 5.6 percent of China's total
lending.
Many private businesses are forced to turn to grey-market
lending because they lack the connections to access loans at
official rates, which primarily flow from state-owned banks to
state-owned enterprise.
The idea for a financial reform zone emerged in late 2011
after media reports on Wenzhou entrepreneurs who had gone into
hiding or committed suicide after they were unable to repay high
interest under-the-counter loans.
The local central bank branch estimates underground lending
in Wenzhou at 110 billion yuan. About a third of that is used
for real economic activities with the rest going to speculative
investments, according to local media reports.
"The problem now is on the one hand, many small and tiny
businesses are in bad need of money, but on the other hand,
banks can't satisfy their demands," Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao
told reporters earlier this month, in response to a question
about Wu Ying, an entrepreneur from Zhejiang now on death row.
The young woman was sentenced to death by a local court for
"illegally raising" 770 million yuan in funds. The case,
currently under review by the Supreme Court, became a cause
celebre as many in China argued that Wu's private lending and
borrowing activities should be protected, not punished, by the
government.
OUTFLOW
As part of the pilot reform in Wenzhou, residents there may
also be formally allowed to invest abroad directly, a
significant step toward liberalising capital account
transactions.
China's once-rigid foreign exchange management system, which
largely discouraged companies and individuals from holding
foreign currencies, has contributed to China accumulating up
$3.2 trillion in forex reserves, the largest such pile in the
world.
If implemented, the resident foreign investment provision
would create a new channel for Chinese retail investors to gain
exposure to overseas financial assets, outside the existing
Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) programme.
"It's in line with the overall national strategy of
balancing capital inflows and outflows," said Yi Xianrong, a
researcher with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a
government think-tank in Beijing.
The Wenzhou municipal government issued rules in early 2011
allowing overseas financial investment by Wenzhou residents, but
scrapped them two weeks later when the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange intervened.
In practice, Wenzhou's asset-hungry investors had already
gone abroad. Some even counted among the real estate investors
hurt by Dubai's property crash.
PILOT ZONES
It is common practice for Beijing to try complicated reforms
in designated areas before rolling them out nationwide.
China's former paramount leader Deng Xiaoping made the
southern boomtown of Shenzhen the country's first "special
economic zone" open to foreign investments in the late 1970s,
when it was just a small village.
In the Wenzhou programme, other listed plans include
measures for regulating the local private lending market,
boosting the private equity sector, and encouraging financial
products designed for small businesses.
"(The reforms) are not only important for Wenzhou but also
meaningful for the whole country's financial reform and economic
development," the State Council said, concluding a routine
meeting.
The State Council said the approval would serve as a
guideline and that the Zhejiang provincial government should
work out detailed measures.
Yi from CASS said the guidelines for Wenzhou have shied away
from a key issue in financial reform.
"Interest rate reform is not listed, although pricing is a
core issue for any financial reform," Yi said.
"If the established banks don't change their practices, then
a supplementary private banking system, even if it is legalised,
won't make a big difference," he added.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)