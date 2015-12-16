(Adds Xi comments, context)
By Paul Carsten
WUZHEN, China Dec 16 China will guarantee
foreign companies' legal rights, President Xi Jinping said on
Wednesday at the country's second annual World Internet
Conference in Wuzhen.
"Safeguarding the legal rights of foreign-invested
businesses will not change," said Xi. "As long as China's laws
are respected, we warmly welcome companies and entrepreneurs
from all countries to invest in China."
Despite China's strict controls on online businesses,
including requiring firms to self-censor and partner with
domestic companies, the world's second largest economy also has
the biggest Internet population, numbering almost 700 million
people.
The allure of that mass has ensured foreign firms, like U.S.
tech giants Google Inc and Facebook Inc, remain
eager to break into the market and attempt to turn a profit from
China's Internet users.
But critics have raised concerns over a new raft of
regulations from China this year. In July, China's parliament
published a draft cybersecurity law which would consolidate
Beijing's control over data, with potentially significant
consequences for internet service providers and multinational
firms doing business in the country.
China's largely rubber stamp parliament in July also passed
a sweeping national security law that tightened government
control in politics, culture, the military, the economy,
technology and the environment.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing
by Michael Perry)