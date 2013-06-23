(Adds comments from central bank's quarterly report in
paragraphs 9-10)
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, June 23 There is ample liquidity in
China and the latest spike in money market rates was a result of
market distortions caused by widespread speculative trading and
shadow financing, state news agency Xinhua said in a commentary
on Sunday.
China's central bank faced down the country's cash-hungry
banks on Friday, letting interest rates again spike to
extraordinary levels of some 25 percent for some banks as it
stepped up the pressure to contain rampant informal lending.
Comments from Xinhua confirm analysts' suspicions that the
central bank's funding squeeze is aimed at reducing non-bank
lending, or shadow banking, which has boomed in recent years.
The cash crunch engineered by the central bank was intended
as a warning to over-extended banks but has also fed fears that
a miscalculation could trigger a full-blown crisis.
Xinhua said there was sufficient liquidity in the market,
with data showing broad M2 money supply rose 15.8 percent in May
from a year earlier, and the total social financing aggregate, a
broad measure of liquidity in the economy, was more than 1
trillion yuan.
"The banks are short on cash, the stock market and small-
and medium-sized enterprises are short on cash, but there is
ample money supply in the market," it said in the commentary.
"Many large companies are still spending heavily and making
large purchases in wealth management products. There is also a
lot of hot money seeking speculative investments and private
lending is still widespread."
These factors showed that the liquidity crunch was not
caused by a shortage of funds but by structural issues that kept
money from reaching the real economy, it said.
On Sunday China's central bank reiterated that it was
committed to prudent monetary policy and moderate credit growth.
It will use multiple monetary policy tools to enhance
liquidity management so money will better serve the real economy
and support economic restructuring, it said in its
second-quarter report.
Overall financing in the Chinese economy increased 52
percent in the first five months of 2013 from the corresponding
period last year, which analysts say was led by a surge in
shadow banking activity and wealth management products that
promised investors high returns.
The central bank's refusal to inject cash into the system,
despite a spike in short-term lending rates, suggests its
monetary policy has begun to shift from one focusing on quantity
to quality of market liquidity, Xinhua said.
China's cabinet has vowed to ensure credit growth supports
the real economy and to control the flow of new money into
industries struggling with overcapacity.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Greg Mahlich)