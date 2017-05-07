BEIJING May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli
has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new
economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in
northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.
The zone, in Hebei province's Xiongan around 100 km (60
miles) southwest of Beijing, will house some of Beijing's
relocated "non-capital functions". It is currently 100 sq km (39
sq miles) in area but will eventually be expanded to 2,000 sq
km.
News last month of the scheme to set up the zone that would
be modelled on the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone that helped
kickstart China's economic reforms in 1980 sent land prices
soaring and prompted government warnings against
speculation.
Visiting the Xiongan New Area on Saturday, Zhang said
government should "plan well before taking action and make
steady efforts in planning construction", Xinhua reported.
Zhang "stressed tight control of land, property development
and neighbouring regions as well as protecting historical and
cultural heritage and the ecological environment", the report
added.
China is currently implementing a plan aimed at integrating
the economies of Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin, a heavily polluted
region known as Jing-Jin-Ji.
The development of separate "fortress economies" in the
region was blamed for widening income disparities and causing a
"race to the bottom" when it came to environmental law
enforcement.
Beijing, home to 22 million people, is trying to curb
population growth and relocate industries and other "non-capital
functions" to Hebei in the coming years as part of its efforts
to curb pollution and congestion.
