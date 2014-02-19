BRIEF-Hub24 says Q3 gross inflows rise 29 pct
* quarterly gross inflows for q3fy17 of $565m, an increase of 29% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Feb 19 China will expand the yuan trading band in an orderly way and quicken convertibilty on the capital account, the central bank said on Wednesday.
In a statement published on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn, the People's Bank of China also said it would steadily expand cross-border yuan usage. (Reporting by Kevin Yao)
BRASILIA, April 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday some of his cabinet ministers are likely to resign after being placed under investigation in a massive corruption probe, as he seeks to draw a line under a scandal threatening his sweeping fiscal reforms.