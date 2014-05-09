BRIEF-Purple records net write down of 42.9 mln rand before tax in HY 2017
* Net write down of R42.9 million before tax and R33.3 million after tax has been included in results for six months ended 28 February 2017
BEIJING May 9 The yuan is moving closer to its equilibrium level, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday as it forecast more volatility in the country's capital flows.
In its annual report, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange also promised to relax currency controls over the yuan by increasing the yuan's convertibility in the country's capital account.
The regulator's latest remarks on the yuan's value are in line with the Chinese government's long-standing view that the currency is near its fair value. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index was nearly unchanged on Friday as SNC-Lavalin rose on an acquisition move and Home Capital Group recouped steep losses, while some miners and energy stocks weighed.