Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
BEIJING May 5 The devaluation of currencies by some countries has led to sharp gains in the yuan, China's trade ministry said on Tuesday as it promised to keep the yuan at a "basically stable" level.
The Ministry of Commerce did not identify the countries which it said were devaluing their currencies.
The ministry also said in an online statement that China's economy still faces challenges this year, and that its trade flows, especially exports, are under increased pressure.
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.