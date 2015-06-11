BEIJING, June 11 China will continue to push for
the yuan's inclusion in the International Monetary
Fund's currency basket, known as Special Drawing Rights (SDRs),
the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a report on yuan
internationalisation.
China will also encourage foreign central banks to include
yuan assets in their forex reserves, it said. Foreign central
banks held about 666.7 billion yuan ($107.42 billion) in
yuan-denominated assets by the end of April.
China will encourage foreign institutions to issue
yuan-denominated bonds in China and will gradually relax control
on overseas yuan bond issuance by Chinese domestic institutions,
the central bank said.
The PBOC is studying plans to abolish quota limits on
foreign central banks' investment in China's interbank bond
market, it added.
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Miral Fahmy)