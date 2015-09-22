BEIJING, Sept 22 China will push forward
market-based reform of its currency regime and make the yuan
convertible on the capital account over time, President Xi
Jinping told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published
on Tuesday.
China is advancing changes to make the yuan convertible on
the capital account in a "steady and orderly manner," Xi said.
A drop in China's foreign exchange reserve was "moderate and
manageable," and the level of reserves remains abundant, Xi
said.
China's surprise yuan devaluation last month and a plunge in
its stock markets since June have fuelled fears of more shocks
to the economy, although Premier Li Keqiang has brushed off
concerns it was facing a hard landing.
Since the devaluation, China has scrambled to keep the yuan
steady, running down its foreign exchange reserves by
a record $94 billion in August.
