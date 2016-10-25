Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SHANGHAI Oct 25 China's yuan exchange rate will remain broadly stable, and there is no basis for continuous depreciation, the deputy governor of China's central bank said in an editorial in the People's Daily, the official paper of China's ruling Communist Party.
Yi Gang's comments echoed repeated statements by other top policymakers over the past year as the yuan has weakened substantially against the dollar.
On Monday, the yuan hit a six year low against the dollar, drawing large dollar sales by state banks, which some traders said was likely on behalf of the Chinese central bank to support the currency. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO, May 19 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday ahead of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend, led by energy shares as oil prices rose, while the financials and materials groups also climbed.