BEIJING, March 26 China will control economic
risks as the country pushes reforms to make the yuan
convertible on the capital account, the foreign exchange
regulator said on Thursday.
"It's viable for China to steadily achieve capital account
convertibility, but controlling risks remains the top priority,"
Wang Yungui, head of policy and regulations for the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) told a news
conference.
Wang said China has "the last one kilometre" to go before
achieving full yuan convertibility, but he did not elaborate.
China has pledged to move towards making the yuan
convertible on the capital account, amid hopes that the
International Monetary Fund could include the yuan in its
special drawing rights (SDR) basket during a five-year review
due to be conducted this year.
Central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Sunday that
China will take more steps this year to smooth the way for
citizens to invest in overseas financial markets, and reform the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) scheme, which
is "not convenient and flexible enough".
While the yuan is already convertible under China's current
account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services,
the capital account, which covers portfolio investment and
borrowing, is still subject to restrictions due to worries about
abrupt capital flight and hot money inflows.
Chinese officials have not given a firm timetable for making
the yuan freely tradeable, although the central bank has
outlined the task of making it "basically" convertible by 2015.
Wang said that China had net cross-border capital inflows of
$55.1 billion in the first two months of 2015, up 38 percent
from a year earlier.
Chinese banks sold a net $25.4 billion in foreign exchange
settlements in the first two months, but Wang attributed the gap
to rising holdings of dollar-denominated assets among firms and
individuals instead of capital outflows.
China has suffered a wave of capital outflows in recent
months amid jitters about a protracted economic slowdown in
China and expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates this year.
