(Changes dateline, adds detail, background)

HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 11 China is to further broaden cross-border financing channels for both Chinese and foreign institutions, the central bank said on Thursday, as it seeks to accelerate opening up its domestic market and promote the yuan as an international currency.

Beijing would encourage overseas entities to issue yuan-denominated bonds in the onshore market and allow more Chinese enterprises to raise yuan funds offshore, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.

It will also allow more categories of foreign institutions to enter its interbank bond market and gradually increase their investment quotas.

Only foreign central banks, yuan clearing banks, offshore yuan business participant banks, some insurance companies and sovereign funds are currently allowed to buy bonds in China's interbank bond market.

Other foreign investors make use of schemes such as the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and its renminbi-denominated equivalent (RQFII)to tap the onshore debt market.

The PBOC will also relax restrictions to let more domestic institutions issue yuan bonds overseas. Currently, Chinese companies still need approval of the National Development and Reform Commission to tap this market.

There have not been many such issuances, mainly from large state-owned enterprises, so far.

"China will continue to facilitate renminbi internationalisation by removing unnecessary policy barriers and providing necessary infrastructure," the PBOC said.

It said it would continue to push for the yuan's inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket, known as Special Drawing Rights, and encourage foreign central banks to include yuan assets in their forex reserves.

It is studying plans to abolish quota limits on foreign central banks' investment in China's interbank bond market. Foreign central banks held about 666.7 billion yuan ($107.42 billion) in yuan-denominated assets at the end of April.

The PBOC said it would complete the development of the first phase of the China International Payment System (CIPS) by the end of 2015, to facilitate trade settlement and investment denominated in the yuan.

CIPS, which would be a worldwide payments superhighway for the yuan , will replace a patchwork of existing networks that make processing renminbi payments a more cumbersome process.

The launch will remove one of the biggest hurdles to internationalising the yuan, and should greatly increase global use of the currency by cutting transaction costs and processing times. ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen in HONG KONG, Shu Zhang and Kevin Yao in BEIJING; Editing by Miral Fahmy)