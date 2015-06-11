(Changes dateline, adds detail, background)
HONG KONG/BEIJING, June 11 China is to further
broaden cross-border financing channels for both Chinese and
foreign institutions, the central bank said on Thursday, as it
seeks to accelerate opening up its domestic market and promote
the yuan as an international currency.
Beijing would encourage overseas entities to issue
yuan-denominated bonds in the onshore market and allow more
Chinese enterprises to raise yuan funds offshore, the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) said.
It will also allow more categories of foreign institutions
to enter its interbank bond market and gradually increase their
investment quotas.
Only foreign central banks, yuan clearing banks, offshore
yuan business participant banks, some insurance companies and
sovereign funds are currently allowed to buy bonds in China's
interbank bond market.
Other foreign investors make use of schemes such as the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and its
renminbi-denominated equivalent (RQFII)to tap the onshore debt
market.
The PBOC will also relax restrictions to let more domestic
institutions issue yuan bonds overseas. Currently, Chinese
companies still need approval of the National Development and
Reform Commission to tap this market.
There have not been many such issuances, mainly from large
state-owned enterprises, so far.
"China will continue to facilitate renminbi
internationalisation by removing unnecessary policy barriers and
providing necessary infrastructure," the PBOC said.
It said it would continue to push for the yuan's inclusion
in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket, known as
Special Drawing Rights, and encourage foreign central banks to
include yuan assets in their forex reserves.
It is studying plans to abolish quota limits on foreign
central banks' investment in China's interbank bond market.
Foreign central banks held about 666.7 billion yuan ($107.42
billion) in yuan-denominated assets at the end of April.
The PBOC said it would complete the development of the first
phase of the China International Payment System (CIPS) by the
end of 2015, to facilitate trade settlement and investment
denominated in the yuan.
CIPS, which would be a worldwide payments superhighway for
the yuan , will replace a patchwork of existing
networks that make processing renminbi payments a more
cumbersome process.
The launch will remove one of the biggest hurdles to
internationalising the yuan, and should greatly increase global
use of the currency by cutting transaction costs and processing
times.
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi)
