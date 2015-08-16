BEIJING Aug 16 China's move to weaken the yuan
last week could head off further similar "adjustments", and the
yuan is likely to move in both directions as the economy
stabilizes, Ma Jun, chief economist at the central bank said on
Sunday.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) shocked global markets by
devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent on Aug. 11.
The PBOC called it a free-market reform but some saw it as the
start of a long-term yuan depreciation to spur exports.
The yuan's drop last week and its increased flexibility
could help "sharply reduce the possibility" of similar
adjustments in future, Ma said.
In the near term, it is more likely there will be "two way
volatility," or appreciation and depreciation of the yuan, Ma
said in a question-and-answer statement sent by email.
The central bank would move only in "exceptional
circumstances" to iron out "excessive volatility" in the
exchange rate, Ma said.
Ma played down market fears that a "currency war" could be
triggered by China's devaluation, which dragged some other Asian
currencies to multi-year lows.
"China has no intention or need to participate in a
'currency war'," Ma said in the statement.
"There is no need to worry" that the central bank will
continue to intervene in the market to support the yuan as
China's economy stabilizes, Ma said.
"In the future, even if the central bank needed to intervene
in the market, it may be in either direction," he added.
Ma also said that he expected the economy to grow around 7
percent this year - in line with the government's target.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller; Editing by Richard Borsuk)