BEIJING Oct 3 China is studying plans to curb
currency speculation even as it seeks to quicken the process of
making the yuan trade freely, a deputy central bank governor
said.
Beijing will further open up its capital markets and develop
its foreign exchange market as it aims to "accelerate the
renminbi convertibility on the capital account", Yi Gang wrote
in an article published in China Finance magazine, a central
bank publication. The yuan is also known as renminbi.
While the yuan is already convertible under China's current
account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services,
the capital account, which covers portfolio investment and
borrowing, is still subject to restrictions due to worries about
abrupt capital flight and hot money inflows.
Chinese officials have not given a firm timetable for making
the yuan freely tradeable.
They have pledged financial reforms to make the yuan more
convertible as they push for it be included in the International
Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket.
But the authorities are also studying plans to curb currency
speculation, including a "Tobin tax", non-interest bearing
reserve requirement and foreign exchange trading fees, Yi said.
Chinese offices have floated the idea of the Tobin tax, a
scheme to penalise short-term currency speculators that was
proposed by Nobel prize-winning American economist James Tobin
in 1972.
"In the long term, foreign exchange management departments
should always give top priority to preventing risks," Yi said.
Yi, who also heads the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange, said the regulator will improve its monitoring on
cross-border capital flows and develop an early warning system.
The authorities have taken a series steps to curb currency
speculation and money outflows that intensified after China's
surprising Aug. 11 devaluation of the yuan.
The People's Bank of China has told banks to set aside
reserves for purchases of currency derivatives, while the
foreign exchange regulator has instructed them to bolster checks
on currency dealings and identify "abnormal" cross-border fund
transfers.
The central bank has intervened heavily to support the yuan,
alongside the government's efforts to stem a slide in China's
stock market.
