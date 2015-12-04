(Adds quotes)

BEIJING Dec 4 A Chinese central bank official says the inclusion of the yuan into the International Monetary Fund's global reserve currencies basket is the starting point for deeper financial reforms, which include a greater liberalisation of its capital account.

Xing Yujing, director general of the No.2 monetary policy department of the People's Bank of China, told a news conference on Friday the yuan's admission into the IMF's Special Drawing Rights basket would help improve price discoverability for the currency.

However, she noted the yuan lags behind other major currencies in terms of convertibility on the capital account and that China still needs to open up its financial markets further.

While the yuan is already convertible under China's current account, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, the capital account, which covers portfolio investment and borrowing, is still subject to restrictions as Beijing worries about abrupt capital flight and hot money inflows.

"We will continue to push forward yuan convertibility on the capital account in a safe and orderly way, on condition that risks are under control," she said.

The IMF admitted China's yuan into its benchmark reserve currency basket on Monday, a victory for Beijing's campaign for recognition as a global economic power.

China has pushed to make the yuan more international, setting up swap arrangements with countries so trade can be settled in the currency and China has said it will push ahead with financial reform. China has widened the yuan's trading band and this year went a long way to freeing up interest rates.

Some Chinese academics have warned against any rush to dismantle capital controls at a time when money is leaving the country amid jitters about China's economic slowdown and the likelihood of U.S. interest rate rises. (Reporting By Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)