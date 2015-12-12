(Recasts with details, analyst comment)
BEIJING Dec 12 China has begun issuing a yuan
exchange rate against a basket of currencies in a move to
discourage investors from exclusively tracking the yuan's
fluctuations against the U.S. dollar.
The yuan has been weakening against the dollar in
recent months, mainly pressured by market jitters about slowing
growth in China and an expected interest rate rise in the United
States.
The China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) announced
late on Friday that it had launched a new trade-weighted yuan
exchange rate index, which was at 102.93 on November 30, a rise
of 2.93 percent from the end of 2014. In that same period, the
yuan has fallen 3 percent against the dollar.
The move is intended to "facilitate the market to observe
the change of RMB effective exchange rate from different
perspectives", the CFETS, China's interbank foreign exchange
market, said in a statement.
"It's more desirable to refer to both the bilateral RMB-USD
exchange rate and exchange rate based on a basket of
currencies," said a commentary on the website of the official
foreign exchange market, which was also published on the central
bank's website.
Chinese officials have urged investors to gauge the yuan's
changes against a basket of currencies, rather than just the
dollar, in a bid to ease market concerns about the yuan's
weakness. Signaling to markets that the yuan's weakness wasn't
unusual, the officials have noted the dollar's gains against
major currencies.
Some analysts believe the move signaled the central bank's
intention to gradually shift towards a basket system for the
yuan, but others disagreed.
"It should not be regarded as a formal policy shift by the
PBOC to a specific exchange rate targeting regime that, the
Monetary Authority of Singapore uses, for example," analysts at
HSBC said in a note.
On Friday, the yuan fell to its weakest in 4-1/2 years and
posted its longest weekly losing streak in a decade, after the
People's Bank of China set its daily guidance rate at its
weakest level since August 2011.
The extended decline has prompted traders to wonder how much
Beijing is prepared to allow the currency to fall.
(Reporting by Beijing bureau; Editing by Hugh Lawson & Shri
Navaratnam)