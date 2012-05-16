BEIJING May 16 Conditions are "extremely
favourable" for China to make the yuan freely convertible but
some capital controls will be needed in a time of crisis, the
country's top securities regulator said on Wednesday.
"Currently, conditions are extremely favourable for
promoting yuan convertibility on the capital account", Guo
Shuqing, head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC), told an audience of financial regulators and industry
executives.
Guo said China will take gradual steps towards freeing up
the yuan and, even after making it fully convertible,
may still resort to temporary capital controls to cope with
volatile fund flows and crisis in balance of payments.
Beijing took a milestone step in liberalizing its currency
regime last month, doubling the daily onshore trading band for
the yuan to 1 percent. That took the country one step closer to
its goal of a basically convertible yuan by 2015.
China has been promoting the international use of the yuan
in trade for the past two years to reduce the country's reliance
on dollar financing. A thriving market in yuan-denominated bonds
and deposits has sprung up in Hong Kong as a result.
Sources in close, direct contact with the central bank and
the CSRC, say reforms are ready to be rushed out over the next
12 months to boost two-way capital flows, drive diversification
of business finance and accelerate corporate currency hedging.