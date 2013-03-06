* China to push ahead with reform, promote FX
* Yuan close to equilibrium level - PBOC dep gov
* Qianhai FX pilot could be ready in H1 2013 - NDRC chief
BEIJING, March 6 China will press ahead with
reforms to allow more flexibility in the yuan's exchange rate
and the remaining barriers to creating a cross-border currency
trading zone could be cleared in the first half of this year,
senior officials said on Wednesday.
Yi Gang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China,
reiterated Beijing's commitment to currency reform on the
sidelines of the annual meeting of China's parliament, the
National People's Congress.
"We will continue to reform and open up. I'm confident that
the renminbi (yuan) exchange rate will be more balanced and
flexible and basically stable," Yi, who also heads the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China's FX watchdog,
told reporters.
Sources with knowledge of the latest PBOC thinking have told
Reuters that China is set to use swelling offshore holdings of
its tightly managed currency worth around 1 trillion yuan ($160
billion) to justify a landmark shift in tactics to relax capital
controls.
"Exchange rate reform is not to be found in the rate or the
volume, but in the evolving exchange rate mechanism," Wu
Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank governor, told reporters.
But she rejected the idea of broadening the yuan trading
band beyond the current 1 percent.
"I think 1 percent is enough. It doesn't preclude a future
widening, but under the current economic uncertainty, keeping
the exchange rate appropriately stable is good for the Chinese
and the world economies."
On Tuesday, influential Chinese economist Yu Yongding called
for a widening of the yuan trading band this year to 3 percent,
or even as much as 7 percent, to give the market a greater role
in setting the rate.
Zhang Ping, head of the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), the country's top economic planning agency,
meanwhile told an NPC news conference that plans for China's
currency trading pilot programme were progressing smoothly.
Zhang said only six of 22 measures needed to get a $45
billion special economic foreign exchange trading zone up and
running in Qianhai, near the border with Hong Kong, were
outstanding and likely to be resolved in the first half of 2013.
"We are hopeful of coming up with plans to solve those
problems in the first half of this year," Zhang said.
Outstanding issues included ones related to legal practices,
given differences in the judicial systems of the mainland and
Hong Kong - a special administrative region of China governed
under the principle of "one country, two systems".
China set up the Qianhai business zone offering freer
currency movements and Hong Kong professional standards last
June. The government released rules in December for companies
that incorporate in the area to borrow yuan from Hong Kong banks
with interest rates and tenors to be fixed independently.
RISING YUAN DEMAND
The PBOC's Yi also remarked that the yuan was close to its
equilibrium level and reiterated the central bank's assertion
that it had cut intervention in the foreign exchange market.
Both points emphasise the stability that Chinese
policymakers want to ensure even as they try turn the yuan into
a more freely traded currency.
Official remarks that the yuan is near its equilibrium
contrast with data this week suggesting that demand for the yuan
may be rising again as China recovers from last year's economic
downturn, the worst in 13 years.
The yuan hit a seven-week high on
Wednesday, a day after data from the People's Bank of China
showed China's central bank and commercial banks bought a record
683.7 billion yuan ($109.9 billion) worth of foreign exchange in
January.
Economists say the all-time high purchase indicates capital
is flowing back into China, although Central Bank Governor Zhou
Xiaochuan downplayed the idea when asked on Wednesday.
"You can't draw any conclusions from one month's data. The
volume every day is very high," said Zhou, also speaking on the
sidelines of parliament. "Sometimes there is more demand for
renminbi and sometimes for foreign exchange."
Large foreign exchange purchases by China's central bank and
commercial banks amount to base money creation and can fuel
inflation unless the People's Bank of China soaks up the excess
yuan injected into the system via sterilisation.
In reference to that, Yi said China would use open market
operations including purchase agreements and central bank bills
to mop up excess liquidity stemming from foreign exchange
inflows.
SAFE had said last month that China faces greater risks in
capital inflows and outflows this year, against a backdrop of
economic uncertainty worldwide.
Ting Lu, an economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, said
the record purchases of foreign exchange in January showed
pent-up demand for the yuan as confidence in the world's
second-largest economy rebounds.
But Lu said he did not think large foreign exchange
purchases would be sustained as the PBOC has clearly signalled
that there is little room for the yuan to rise further.
"The room for further yuan appreciation against the dollar
is limited, as is signalled by the People's Bank of China's
recent interventions," he said.
Despite the central bank's declarations that it has reduced
its foreign exchange interventions, currency dealers say they
still spot aggressive buying or selling of dollars by
authorities.
China wants to turn the yuan into a convertible, or less
controlled, currency that becomes a major medium of exchange in
global commerce and one day would rival the dollar as an
alternative investment in government reserves.
