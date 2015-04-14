(Repeats Tuesday story with no changes)
* Concern that weaker yuan would accelerate capital outflows
* Yuan kept stable against strong dollar as growth slows
* Against many other currencies, yuan at record highs
* China exports unexpectedly tumbled 15 pct in March
By Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, April 14 As China's export engine
sputters, it is avoiding the seemingly simple fix of letting its
managed currency drift lower to improve competitiveness,
constrained by the threat of faster capital withdrawal as its
economy slows.
The yuan has struck record highs this year against the euro
, the Indonesian rupiah, and the Australian
dollar, a surge that coincided with a shock 15
percent fall in Chinese exports in March.
According to Goldman Sachs, its yuan trade-weighted index
has jumped 13 percent since June last year, and the currency's
strength is a key reason for China's disappointing export sales.
But authorities are keeping the yuan stable against a strong
dollar, supporting it even as it tears higher against some other
currencies.
The reluctance to weaken the currency comes after China's
capital and financial account recorded a deficit of $91.2
billion in the last quarter of last year, and the country's
foreign exchange regulator, the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange (SAFE), warned that capital flows would be volatile
this year.
A weaker yuan could accelerate capital outflows, taking a
further toll on economic growth, which is already expected to
grind to a 25-year low this year, and SAFE has also indicated
that the exchange rate could be fixed to counter shocks to the
economy.
First-quarter GDP figures on Wednesday are likely to confirm
China's "new normal" of slower growth, but policy options to
help the economy are restricted by Beijing's desire to avoid the
kind of asset bubbles that followed its stimulus measures in
response to the global financial crisis. It also wants to press
on with reforms that will eventually make the economy more
efficient, but could in the short term make things difficult for
the bloated state sector.
SDR LURE
Eddie Cheung, a strategist at Standard Chartered in Hong
Kong, said China had in recent months increased its efforts to
support its currency, in part to wrongfoot investors who were
betting on a persistently weak yuan.
"All central banks, not just the People's Bank of China, are
worried when the market gets too one-sided, so they want to
smooth out the volatility," Cheung said.
And China's plans to internationalise its currency by
lobbying for its inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's
(IMF) special drawing rights (SDR) basket may also have played a
part in the yuan's recent strength, Cheung said.
The SDR, an international reserve asset, currently comprises
dollars, yen, pounds and euros. The
basket is up for review in May, and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
was reported by state news agency Xinhua as saying last month
that he had asked the IMF to include the yuan in the SDR.
As the yuan's value has been a bone of contention with
trading partners, especially the United States, which has the
biggest say at the IMF, analysts say keeping the yuan steady
against the dollar could be an important component in China's
SDR bid.
To be sure, some economists are sceptical that the yuan's
strength has been crimping Chinese trade, especially after
accounting for distortions to the data due to the Lunar New Year
holiday.
"I certainly don't rule out the idea that it could have an
impact, but I just don't see it in the data," said Mark Williams
at Capital Economics in London.
Chinese shipments were up 4.7 percent between January and
March, so China appears to be doing well relative to Taiwan and
South Korea, where exports fell 4.2 percent and 2.8 percent,
respectively, Williams said.
And not all exporters are feeling the pinch. One exporter in
Changzhou, south China, which sells clothes and machinery to
Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, said the strong yuan
had not yet hurt sales.
"For now, the prices of our export goods remain unchanged,"
said a company official who declined to be named, though that
was partly thanks to the company's currency hedges.
"But it will of course affect our exports ultimately," he
added.
