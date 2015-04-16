(Corrects date of publication of news article in first
BEIJING, April 16 It will not be easy for China
to grow its economy by 7 percent this year, Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang was quoted on Wednesday as saying, but he ruled out
currency devaluation to promote growth through exports.
"It's true that our economy is still under downward
pressure," Li was quoted as saying in an interview with the
Financial Times. "It won't be easy to achieve another 7 percent
growth this year."
His remarks came on the day that China's economy was shown
to have grown 7 percent since the start of 2015, a level not
seen since the 2009 global financial crisis, as growth in
exports, investment, manufacturing and domestic demand all
foundered.
Li told the newspaper, however, that China could not rely on
devaluing its currency to lift Chinese exports.
"We don't want to see further devaluation of the Chinese
currency because we can't rely on devaluing our currency to
boost exports," Li was quoted as saying.
He was also reported as saying that China does not want to
see "major economies trip over each other to devalue their
currencies" as that would lead to a "currency war".
Li said while China is on the receiving end of deflation due
to falling global commodity prices, China is not in deflation,
the Financial Times reported.
He added that China would welcome steady growth in its
property market, but the government would guard against housing
bubbles.
China's real estate market has been a major source of worry
in recent years, as it alternated between exuberant growth that
fed fears of an asset bubble, and a sharper-than-expected
cooldown that has weighed on the broader economy.
