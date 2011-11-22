* RRRs cut to 16 pct; banks in enterprise hotbed Zhejiang
* May fuel talk of ratio cut for major banks in next months
BEIJING Nov 22 China's central bank cut
reserve requirements for five rural banks as part of
long-standing efforts to support the rural economy, two sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
One of the sources said reserve rates for the five banks in
the eastern province of Zhejiang -- a cradle of private
enterprises -- were cut by 50 basis points to 16 percent after
they were raised last year in response to a failure to lend more
freely to agriculture businesses.
The sources declined to name the five banks but said the cut
is effective from Nov. 25. The central bank declined to comment.
To nurture the rural economy, China's government has
introduced the principle of "servicing the three arms of
agriculture" -- farmers, villages, and the farming sector -- to
boost financial services offerings to farmers.
However, Chinese banks have always shied from lending to the
agriculture sector due to fears that small businesses are more
liable to chalking up bad debt.
Given the modest size of Chinese rural banks, traders say
the latest cut would have little impact on financial markets,
but it could fuel expectations that Beijing may lower reserve
requirements in coming months for big banks.
Some investors are betting that a slowing Chinese economy
and a deteriorating debt crisis in Europe, China's biggest
export market, would lead Beijing to selectively ease monetary
policy soon to support the economy.
Already, there are signs China is selectively easing or
fine-tuning policy to ward off the "chronic global recession"
predicted by a top Chinese leader over the weekend.
Data earlier this month showed new yuan loans rebounding
from 21-month lows to a four-month high, suggesting Beijing is
relaxing restrictions on bank lending. The government has also
stepped up support for small businesses by lowering taxes and
boosting lending.
To hold down interbank rates, the central bank has also used
its money market operations to inject over 150 billion yuan into
the financial system in the last three weeks.
But few analysts expect Beijing to cut interest rates any
time soon given inflation remains elevated and real interest
rates negative.
A handful of economists think there is chance China will
lower reserve requirements for big banks, but not until next
year.
