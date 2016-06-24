WASHINGTON, June 24 People's Bank of China
governor Zhou Xiaochuan said the PBOC's multiple objectives,
including reform of the financial system and balance of payments
concerns, make it difficult for the bank to be immune from
political concerns.
But once the reform process is complete the bank's role
will be simplified, and the experience of western central banks
become more relevant.
"If a central bank has multiple objectives, it may be harder
to be immune from the political reality," Zhou said in a lecture
at the International Monetary Fund. "Ultimately the transition
to a market economy will by and large be completed. The PBOC's
objective function will become more simplified and international
experience will be of more practical relevance to us. We are
paying close attention to international discussions on Chinese
monetary policy and will adjust our policy in a dynamic way to
meet the demand of China's economy, reform and development."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)