BEIJING Dec 15 China's Central Bank
Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said Beijing is looking for ways to
support the real economy next year and that boosting domestic
consumption would be an area of policy focus.
Zhou did not say how monetary policy would be conducted.
"Expanding domestic demand is the strategic point for the
current economic work and for the next year," Zhou said at a
forum in Beijing. "Developing the real economy is the foundation
of all economic work."
In the face of falling exports and softening domestic
demand, Beijing has pledged to guarantee growth next year to
overcome an 'extremely grim' global environment.
Zhou said financial instruments must be designed to serve
the needs of the real economy and regulators must improve
supervision of the financial markets by assessing risks of
underlying assets.