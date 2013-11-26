(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Joshua Schneyer and Nicolas Medina Mora Perez
NEW YORK Nov 26 China's aggressive quest for
foreign oil has reached a new milestone, according to records
reviewed by Reuters: near monopoly control of crude exports from
an OPEC nation, Ecuador.
Last November, Marco Calvopiña, the general manager of
Ecuador's state oil company PetroEcuador, was dispatched to
China to help secure $2 billion in financing for his government.
Negotiations, which included committing to sell millions of
barrels of Ecuador's oil to Chinese state-run firms through
2020, dragged on for days. Calvopiña grew anxious and threatened
to leave.
"If the Phase III transaction documents are not signed in
the coming days, then I cannot remain in Beijing," he wrote in
a confidential letter to China Development Bank (CDB), reviewed
by Reuters.
In reality, Calvopiña had little choice but to wait. Shunned
by most lenders since a $3.2 billion debt default in 2008,
Ecuador now relies heavily on Chinese funds, which are expected
to cover 61 percent of the government's $6.2 billion in
financing needs this year. In return, China can claim as much as
90 percent of Ecuador's oil shipments in coming years, a rare
feat in today's diversified oil market.
"This is a huge and dramatic shift," said Rene Ortiz, a
former Ecuadorean energy minister and secretary general of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. "Never before
has Ecuador committed its oil to a lender."
A small OPEC exporter, Ecuador pumps around 520,000 barrels
per day (bpd), or 5 percent as much oil as kingpin Saudi Arabia.
But China's role in the Andean country shows how the Asian
giant's oil firms are becoming powerhouse traders in energy
markets far from home. The oil that Ecuador sells to Chinese
firms can be traded anywhere. Yet less than 15,000 bpd is being
shipped to China this year, down nearly 40 percent from 2012.
Most is sent to the United States.
President Rafael Correa, a socialist who is critical of the
power that Western oil majors and private energy trading firms
once held in Ecuador, has touted the Chinese deals as a triumph
of trade between close allies. Ortiz and other critics say the
cash-strapped government's dependence on loans with increasingly
onerous terms could hurt PetroEcuador's competitiveness, damage
transparency in an oil industry that accounts for half of
Ecuador's exports, and distance the country from other
creditors.
Contracts, company presentations, and crude loading
schedules show how China has come to dominate trading of
Ecuador's 360,000 bpd of oil exports since its biggest listed
oil company, PetroChina , first offered
PetroEcuador $1 billion in financing in mid-2009.
By April of 2010, Chinese firms were receiving around a
third of Ecuador's export oil. A year later the volumes had
nearly doubled. By mid-2013, Chinese state-controlled firms were
allocated 83 percent of Ecuador's oil exports.
When the latest loan deal was made public, in August, it
brought the amount of financing that China has pledged to
Ecuador during Correa's presidency to nearly $9 billion -
equivalent to 11 percent of Ecuador's gross domestic product.
About 60 percent of these oil shipments are handled by
PetroChina, the world's second-largest publicly traded oil firm
after ExxonMobil and the listed arm of state-owned
parent China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC). State-run Unipec -
the trading unit for giant Sinopec Corp - and other
Chinese firms get smaller volumes, the schedules show.
Beijing's growing thirst for natural resources has led
Chinese oil firms to offer at least $100 billion in oil-related
financing around the world. They already control growing volumes
of oil from Venezuela, where China has negotiated at least $43
billion in loans; from Russia, where the tab may exceed $55
billion; and Brazil, with at least $10 billion. In Angola, the
deals total around $13 billion.
In Ecuador, Chinese firms also participate in oil fields and
a refinery project. But most of the loan transactions don't hand
China direct control of oil wells, reservoirs or pipelines.
Instead, the borrowings are repaid with cash proceeds from
PetroEcuador's oil sales to Chinese firms.
The Chinese "provide financing for our country and, in
exchange, we ensure sales of oil at international prices,"
Ecuador's then-Finance Minister, Patricio Rivera, told state-run
TV earlier this year.
PetroChina International told Reuters its arrangements in
Ecuador "are purely normal commercial contracts between two
companies," and "have proved to be mutually beneficial."
PetroChina declined to discuss their terms. A PetroEcuador
spokeswoman declined to comment; President Correa's office did
not respond to questions from Reuters.
BEIJING-BACKED TRADERS
China's cash advances to Ecuador cover only a slice of the
near $13 billion a year Ecuador can earn from oil sales. But
since 2009 PetroEcuador has agreed to sell Chinese firms several
hundred million barrels of oil, valued far higher than the loans
themselves, according to a Reuters analysis of seven different
contracts. With those supplies locked up, other buyers now get
few chances to purchase crude from PetroEcuador in competitive
tenders.
Today, Ecuador sets aside as little as 10 percent of its
export oil to sell in such tenders to the highest bidder,
Calvopiña told state TV earlier this year. In the past, tenders
were far more common and frequented by U.S. oil majors or
European trading firms. In one of just three such open tenders
announced this year, Spain's Repsol bought 4.3 million
barrels in September.
Chinese drillers have long competed with oil majors like
Exxon. Since 2009, they have spent some $100 billion to buy oil
and gas fields, in Latin America and elsewhere. Earlier this
month, PetroChina and its parent company, CNPC, agreed to buy
stakes in three Peruvian oil and gas fields for $2.6 billion.
But experts say the Chinese firms' strategy is evolving: By
gaining control of crude flows from other national oil
companies, China's oil giants are expanding into oil trading,
where they compete with big commodity houses like Trafigura and
Glencore.
"This is part of the increase in sophistication in Chinese
companies," said Chen Ziwhu, a Yale finance professor and China
specialist. With oil-backed loans, "Chinese companies are moving
away from buying oil fields and wells."
The new oil flows allow China to hedge its exposure to oil
prices or disruptions from suppliers closer to home, including
top OPEC producers Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq.
Although China's oil imports are rising - they reached
around 6.3 million bpd in September - several of its state oil
firms now trade more oil abroad than they import to China, an
official told Reuters last month.
Less than 2 percent of Ecuador's oil was shipped to China
during the second quarter, according to Ecuadorean Central Bank
data. Instead, at least 214,000 bpd of it wound up in the United
States, where many refineries are configured to process
heavy-sour Latin American crude.
Chinese firms serve as middleman in most of the Ecuadorean
oil sales, while keeping a strategic option to divert barrels to
China if needed. As China's trade grows in the region, U.S.
relations have soured with Venezuela and Ecuador, whose leaders
are outspoken U.S. critics.
"If China's control over South America's oil industry keeps
growing, it could become a concern for U.S. policymakers," said
Riordan Roett, political science professor at Johns Hopkins
School of Advanced International Studies in Washington.
GROWING LEVERAGE
An analysis of hundreds of pages of Ecuadorean documents,
including internal PetroEcuador memos, presentations and crude
lifting schedules, offers new details on how China came to
dominate Ecuador's oil flows.
Shortly after taking office in 2007, Correa, a U.S.-trained
economist, declared a large chunk of Ecuador's foreign debt
"illegitimate" and "odious," and the country defaulted the next
year. With Ecuador considered a pariah in credit markets and the
government scrambling to balance the budget, PetroChina offered
a lifeline in July of 2009, depositing $1 billion in Ecuador's
coffers. The "pre-finance" deal was to be repaid over 2 years
and carried a 7.25 percent interest rate. Ecuador committed
96,000 barrels per day to Chinese firms.
Initially, PetroChina also agreed not to sell Ecuador's oil
in nearby markets such as Peru or Chile, considered
"PetroEcuador's natural market." For competitive reasons, many
OPEC state oil companies retain tight control over the
destination of their crude. In a July 2009 memo, Ecuador's
Finance Ministry advised against giving China permission to
resell Ecuador's crude wherever it pleased.
As the loans began flowing in, Chinese firms also seemed to
be gaining favor in Ecuador.
In 2009, Correa was drawing praise from environmentalists
with a plan to keep Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tuputini, or ITT - an
oil-rich area of Ecuador's pristine Yasuni National Park -
untouched by drilling. To do so, he publicly sought pledges of
$3.6 billion from rich nations to fund the effort.
But the same year, Ecuador's economic policy ministry drew
up a private presentation for Correa's staff, reviewed by
Reuters, in which they pledged to "make the utmost effort to
support PetroChina and Andes Petroleum," another
Chinese-controlled driller, "in the exploration of the ITT" oil
field.
Correa scrapped the Yasuni initiative this August, citing
insufficient funding, and signaling that drilling could proceed
in a small area of ITT. Petroamazonas, a state-run PetroEcuador
affiliate, is expected to drill there, Correa says. Whether
Ecuador will enlist a foreign partner remains unclear.
After 2009, terms changed in new Chinese loans, documents
show. A 2010 deal for another $1 billion credit line from China
Development Bank cut the premium that PetroChina would pay for
Ecuador's oil, and granted PetroChina approval to resell the
crude in any market.
In early 2011, Ecuador got another $1 billion loan, and
authorized PetroChina to collect money from any other companies
that owed PetroEcuador if Ecuador failed to meet repayment
terms.
DEBTOR'S REMORSE?
PetroEcuador has sometimes been wary of the deals. In a
March 2011 presentation, it cautioned that PetroChina's claim on
Ecuador's oil flows might prevent it from selling to buyers
willing to pay more. Market factors were converging to make
Ecuadorean oil more "competitive," it said, suggesting fewer
barrels be committed to PetroChina. The advice went unheeded.
PetroChina also has partnered with private trading firms -
including one, Swiss-based Taurus Petroleum, whose trading in
Iraqi oil had drawn scrutiny from U.S. prosecutors in the past -
to resell some of Ecuador's oil.
For now, PetroEcuador's ability to seek other customers
appears limited. An internal PetroEcuador memo prepared before
the China Development Bank offered its latest loan carried a
sobering reminder: "The proposed transaction will turn CDB into
Ecuador's biggest financial creditor." Chinese loans would now
be linked to "the majority of Ecuador's oil revenue over the
medium and long-term."
(Reporting By Joshua Schneyer and Nicolas Medina Mora in New
York. Edited by Jonathan Leff)