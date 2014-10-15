BEIJING Oct 15 The China chief of U.S. public
relations firm Edelman, who had been reported missing since
August after he began assisting authorities with an unspecified
investigation, has returned to his family, the company said on
Wednesday.
Steven Cao, who cofounded the Edelman subsidiary Pegasus
Public Relations Consulting, was detained during the summer, and
Edelman had said it did not know where he was.
Cao co-founded Pegasus along with embattled celebrity news
anchor Rui Chenggang and another partner. Rui was detained in
July amid a broader corruption probe into state broadcaster
China Central Television (CCTV), where he hosted a popular
financial news programme.
"We learned that Steven Cao has returned to his family,"
Edelman said in an e-mailed statement. "He is spending private
time with his family."
Asked whether the firm still employed Cao, Edelman said it
did not discuss the employment status of current or former
employees. It did not say where Cao had been since August.
Edelman previously said Cao was cooperating with authorities
on the investigation.
Edelman acquired Pegasus in 2007. It has said it expected
Rui, who was working at CCTV at the time, to divest his minority
shares right away. But Rui did not sell off his stake to Cao
until three years later, Edelman said.
Rui is among several employees to be swept up in a wider
investigation into CCTV. Pegasus had also said Cao was
cooperating with authorities on an inquiry, without saying what
it was about.
President Xi Jinping has vowed to take down powerful
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies" in an anti-graft campaign,
warning, as have other leaders before him, that pervasive
corruption threatens the survival of the ruling Communist Party.
Rui is known for his nationalistic rhetoric, and is famous
for starting a movement to oust a Starbucks outlet from
Beijing's historic Forbidden City. Starbucks Corp. is a
client of Edelman.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)