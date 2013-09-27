BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 27 The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved the trading of egg futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, a CSRC spokesman said on Friday.

The exchange can find an appropriate time to launch the egg futures in line with market conditions, the spokesman told a regular weekly news conference.

China has sped up the expansion of its commodity futures markets this year as the government hopes to offer companies more hedging tools while trying to improve the structure of the economy. Beijing also hopes to have a bigger say in pricing of major commodities globally.

China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange launched trading in steam coal futures on Thursday, while the Shanghai Futures Exchange has said it would start trading a futures contract for road-paving material bitumen on Oct. 9.

Regulators are also considering allowing trade in futures of crude oil, iron alloys and a slew of agricultural products, industrial sources have said. (Reporting by Ding Qi and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)