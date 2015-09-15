* China offers to sell submarines to Cairo - Egypt military
* Seeking to undercut Germany on price - industry sources
* China has reached recent deals with Pakistan and
Bangladesh
* But deal to sell submarines to Thailand on hold
* China has own fleet of some 70 submarines
By Siva Govindasamy and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan
SINGAPORE/CAIRO, Sept 16 China is trying to sell
two submarines to Egypt that are cheaper than vessels on offer
from Germany, industry sources told Reuters, as Beijing looks to
expand weapons exports beyond its traditional customer base in
Asia.
Beijing has sought to undercut Western submarine makers on
price and by offering attractive export-credit terms for sales
in Asia, the sources said. It has won deals with Pakistan and
Bangladesh so far.
China displaced Germany as the world's third-largest arms
exporter, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
(SIPRI) said in March, though nearly 70 percent of those weapons
went to Pakistan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.
An Egyptian military source said China had offered to sell
submarines to Cairo.
"We are studying it, but it is not an easy decision," said
the source, who declined to give details or be identified
because he was not authorised to talk to the media.
An Egyptian military spokesman said he "had no official
details" on the issue. China's Defence Ministry did not respond
to a request for comment.
Two industry sources familiar with the matter said Cairo
wanted two more submarines after ordering an initial two from
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) of Germany in 2011
that are set to be delivered in 2017. TKMS has been in talks
with Egypt for the additional two, they said.
While TKMS declined to comment, Germany's Economy Ministry
said it had authorised the construction of the two additional
submarines for Egypt.
In a sign of developing ties, German company Siemens
signed an 8 billion euro ($9.05 billion) deal with
Egypt in June to supply gas and wind power plants.
Beijing had asked Egypt to consider its newer submarines as
a lower-cost alternative, the sources said, adding they did not
know the type of vessel China had offered or the precise pricing
terms.
"Submarines are definitely on the cards, even though Egypt
has been talking to Germany about the additional boats for a
while," said one of the industry sources.
Chinese submarines are built by Wuchang Shipbuilding, which
is part of state-run China Shipbuilding Industry Corp
. Neither company responded to a request for comment.
LONG HISTORY
China and Egypt have long had friendly ties, and China
supplied Egypt with four Ming-class diesel-electric submarines
in the 1980s.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told Chinese
President Xi Jinping during a trip to Beijing in December that
he wanted more military and security cooperation with China,
according to the official Chinese account of the meeting.
Xi made similar comments to Sisi when the Egyptian leader
visited Beijing this month to attend a military parade marking
the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two. Chinese and
Egyptian warships also held their first joint naval drills this
month.
Sina News, a popular Chinese news site regulated by the
government, said in a commentary last month that China's
submarine builders must "make preparations" to meet growing
demand from Egypt and other countries in Africa.
China was Egypt's best option for buying submarines because
of Cairo's budget constraints, it said.
Pakistan approved a deal to buy eight submarines from China
earlier this year, while Beijing has also sold two submarines to
Bangladesh.
In July, Thailand put on hold a plan to buy three Chinese
submarines, citing the need to evaluate if its navy really
needed the vessels.
China operates a fleet of some 70 submarines, allowing
Beijing to project power throughout Asian waters.
PRICE IS RIGHT
China was proving a tough competitor for Western defence
contractors in submarine tenders, the second industry source
said.
"Their prices are much lower ... and the Chinese export
credit terms are extremely attractive for military products,"
said the source, declining to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
Security experts said they believed China was mainly
offering a version of its Song-class submarine for sale on
international markets. The vessel is a modern diesel-electric
attack submarine that experts say incorporates Chinese
adaptations of German and French systems.
The larger and newer Yuan class boat has a Chinese-designed
air-independent propulsion system, according to Chinese news
reports, which means it doesn't need to surface as often as
other diesel submarines. It also has a smaller acoustic
signature, making it harder to detect.
Several experts, however, questioned how capable the
propulsion systems and batteries are, and if they have kept up
with Western submarines.
The Chinese might not have the best submarines on the
market, but price was important for developing countries such as
Egypt, said Richard Bitzinger, a regional security expert at the
S.Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.
"It may be a challenge to coordinate operations when you
have submarines manufactured by different countries, but that is
not a concern for these developing countries as they are more
bothered about what is the best deal for them," he said.
