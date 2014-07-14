SHANGHAI, July 14 China has told government
officials to use more electric and plug-in hybrid cars as part
of its drive to cut pollution by putting 5 million such vehicles
on the road by 2020.
The measure is the latest in a series of steps that could
help Chinese automakers including BYD and
SAIC Motor Corp, with President Xi Jinping urging
government agencies to buy domestic brands.
So-called new-energy vehicles must account for at least 30
percent of all cars or vans purchased annually by central
government agencies and some city governments over the three
year through 2016, with the proportion set to rise after that,
said the National Government Office Administration.
Government agencies will be offered subsidies to buy
new-energy vehicles, which the government defines as
all-electric vehicles, plug-in electric hybrids and hydrogen
electric fuel-cell cars.
Under the new step, those government offices are also
required to build charging stations and improve other
infrastructure for green vehicles.
The new rules came days after China scrapped a purchase tax
for new-energy vehicles, fearing that it had fallen far behind
in meeting a target of putting 500,000 new-energy vehicles on
the road by next year.
Earlier this year, major Chinese cities including Beijing,
Shanghai and Tianjin opened up their markets to electric car
makers based in other cities as China moves to reduce
intra-country protectionism.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
Joseph Radford)