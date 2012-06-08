* Chinese purchases $16.3 bln last year vs $23.4 bln in 2010
* Japanese, Korean, Indian rivals step up acquisitions
* Unconventional energy to drive reserves growth - Wood
Mackenzie
By Charlie Zhu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 China's energy giants are
slowing their purchases of overseas unconventional oil and gas
assets following two years of aggressive investment, leaving the
door open for Asian rivals to step up their game in regions
including the Americas.
Sinopec Group, PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd
have been leading Asia's oil and gas acquisitions,
with a bulk of the deals involving the transferring of Western
technology on unconventional energy to China, believed to hold
the world's biggest deposits of gas in shale rock.
As they focus on learning the expertise and gathering
experience in running those projects -- most of which are
early-stage operations requiring massive capital spending --
Chinese purchases of overseas energy assets fell to $16.3
billion last year from $23.4 billion in 2010. Deals totalled
$5.1 billion so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
"The Chinese bid is definitely not there for a lot of the
unconventional assets. The guys looking at them are mostly
Japanese and some Southeast Asian players," said a Hong
Kong-based senior banker at an international investment bank.
In the long term, Chinese companies will remain the most
acquisitive among Asian oil firms because of surging energy
demand in China, the world's second-largest economy that is
already relying on imports for more than half of its oil
consumption.
Unconventional energy, which also referst to gas trapped
between layers of coal and oil found in sticky pools of bitumen,
will be the focus of global acquisitions. It will be the key
driver of future growth in oil and gas reserves, Wood Mackenzie
said in a report.
ASIAN RIVALS
As Chinese buyers take a breather, companies in Japan, South
Korea, India and Malaysia are swooping in to pick up assets.
Japanese trading houses have been acquiring overseas gas
assets to replace lost nuclear power capacity after the
Fukushima crisis and to secure supplies before long-term
liquefied natural gas contracts expire.
A strong yen has also provided them with the ammunition they
need in overseas takeovers, bankers say.
In February, Mitsubishi Corp agreed to buy a 40
percent stake in Encana Corp's British Columbia gas
assets in a C$2.9 billion ($2.9 billion) deal. In contrast,
PetroChina walked away from a C$5.4 billion
joint-venture with Encana last year because of differences over
terms.
State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), expecting to
invest $2.5 billion to develop oil and gas projects this year,
said on Thursday it is scouring the world for opportunities.
"There are no limits -- wherever there is gas, we will go,"
President and Chief Executive Kangsoo Choo said on the sidelines
of an international gas conference in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
GAIL (India) Ltd has around $1 billion to spend on
shale gas assets in Canada and the United States, Managing
Director B.C. Tripathi told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's biggest
state-owned energy explorer, is considering bidding for some
Canadian oil sands holdings being auctioned by ConocoPhillips
for around $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of
the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Indian state energy and mining companies have made few
overseas acquisitions in recent years, lacking the financial
independence that other national oil companies enjoy. Slow
decision-making has also been cited by analysts as a factor.
Asian companies have announced outbound oil and gas
acquisition deals worth $13 billion so far this year, compared
with $28 billion for the whole of 2011 and $44 billion the
previous year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Bankers say ConocoPhillips' current Canadian oil sands
auctions and the company's Nigerian assets, worth more than $2
billion, may draw Asian interest.
Conventional oil and gas assets in Africa held by Swedish
oil group Svenska Petroleum Exploration, currently on the block
to raise an estimated $2 billion, may also attract Asian
companies, the bankers say.
CAUTIOUS ON U.S. SHALE
For now, an oversupply of natural gas in the United States
and increasingly tough environmental rules on shale production
have discouraged China's energy producers from aggressively
entering into more shale deals.
"I think you have got two things. One is they have already
got projects to get on with. And secondly gas price is very low
in the U.S.," Gavin Thompson, Beijing-based principal analyst of
Asia natural gas research for Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters
during the Kuala Lumpur conference.
PetroChina was recently approached by Chesapeake Energy Corp
, which previously sold stakes in shale gas fields to
CNOOC, but the Hong Kong-listed unit of China's largest energy
company did not express any interest because it was wary about
natural gas prices and regulatory risks, sources with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
PetroChina's $3 billion-plus Australian coal-seam gas joint
venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc is also facing cost
pressures because of the need to comply with increasingly
stringent local environmental rules, rising labour expenses and
a stronger Australian dollar, a source close to the situation
told Reuters last month.
Total investment in the joint venture may surge to $34
billion-to-$36 billion from $24 billion-to-$26 billion initially
estimated by PetroChina, said a source close to the situation.
Bringing in experienced foreign partners to develop China's
unconventional energy reserves may be cheaper.
Earlier this year, PetroChina awarded the country's first
shale gas production sharing contract to Shell, which under the
contract will transfer its shale gas technology.
"Everybody has got their unconventional thing now right. So
now they have got to sit and watch and see how it plays out,"
said a senior banker with a global bank.