BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
BEIJING, June 6 China will launch its nationwide emissions trading system by November at the "very earliest", a government researcher said on Tuesday.
As part of pledges made to help secure a global climate change pact in Paris in 2015, China said it would complete the launch of the nationwide emissions trading platform this year.
The market was originally expected to be launched in the first half of 2017, but regulators have struggled with problems like data transparency.
The researcher with an official think-tank, who advises the government on carbon market issues, said the launch was being held back by incomplete data and gaps in legislation. He did not want to disclose his name.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and David Stanway)
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)