BEIJING, Dec 22 A gas exploration well in southwestern Sichuan province owned by top Chinese oil and gas firm China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) exploded and caught fire early on Thursday morning, in the latest disaster to hit the country's energy sector.

CNPC, parent of PetroChina , said one person was missing and one was lightly injured, but the Xinhua News Agency reported that four people had been hospitalised after the accident and one was missing.

CNPC said gas released at the Qionglai 1 well did not contain hydrogen sulfide, suggesting it posed less danger than gas that includes the toxic content.

The fire had been brought under control and local residents who had evacuated were returning to their homes, CNPC said.

The explosion happened at the wellhead when drilling was under way.

"The well has a designed depth of about 4,620 metres, and drilling reached about 2,100 metres when the incident happened," one CNPC official told Reuters.

"Gas production in the region will not be affected because this is an exploration well," said the official.

In 2003, a blow-out at a gas well in neighbouring Chongqing municipality owned by CNPC turned 25 square km (10 sq miles) of farmland into a lethal zone, killing 243 people and poisoning thousands as they slept or scrambled to escape a toxic cloud of hydrogen sulphide.

About 41,000 people, most of them farmers, were evacuated from villages within a radius of 5 km (three miles) of the site.

CNPC's then President Ma Fucai resigned months later, and six workers were jailed for negligence. The company eventually paid a total of 33 million yuan ($5.21 million) in compensation.

(For a factbox of China's major industrial disasters in recent years, click: ) ($1 = 6.3387 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)