BEIJING Feb 22 China will aim to close more
than 1,000 coal mines over the course of this year, with a total
production capacity of 60 million tonnes, as part of its plans
to tackle a price-sapping supply glut in the sector, the
country's energy regulator said.
In a notice posted on its website (www.nea.gov.cn),
the National Energy Administration said the closures would form
part of the plan released earlier this month to shut as much as
500 million tonnes of surplus production capacity within the
next three to five years.
The notice, citing administration head Nur Bekri, said China
would also aim to tackle overcapacity in the thermal power
sector this year by controlling new builds.
As part of its power market reforms, China would also
further promote a scheme allowing suppliers to enter into direct
power sales agreements with consumers, and would also work to
reduce power prices this year, it said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)