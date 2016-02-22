* Closures to amount to 60 million tonnes of annual
production
* China aiming to shut 500 million tonnes in 3-5 years
* Government also aiming to control thermal power capacity
(Adds detail, background)
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will aim to close more
than 1,000 coal mines over this year, with a total production
capacity of 60 million tonnes, as part of its plans to tackle a
price-sapping supply glut in the sector, the country's energy
regulator said.
China is the world's top coal consumer but demand has been
on the wane as economic growth slows and the country shifts away
from fossil fuels in order to curb pollution.
In a notice posted on its website on Monday, the National
Energy Administration (NEA) said the closures would form part of
the plan released earlier this month to shut as much as 500
million tonnes of surplus production capacity within the next
three to five years. (www.nea.gov.cn)
China has a total of 10,760 mines, and 5,600 of them will
eventually be required to close under a policy banning those
with an annual output capacity of less than 90,000 tonnes, the
China National Coal Association has estimated.
China has promised to stop approving all new coal mine
projects for three years in a bid to control capacity. The
country produced 3.7 million tonnes coal last year and has an
estimated capacity surplus of 2 billion tonnes per annum.
Last year, the supply overhang dragged down domestic coal
prices by a third, but there has been some recovery this year
with thermal coal at the port of Qinhuangdao SH-QHA-TRMCOAL up
2.7 percent at 380 yuan ($58.29) per tonne.
Apart from coal, China will also aim to tackle overcapacity
in the thermal power sector this year by controlling new builds
and cancelling projects in regions with the biggest capacity
surpluses, the notice said, citing administration head Nur
Bekri.
Utilisation rates in the power sector last year fell to
their lowest since 1978, with demand failing to keep up with the
rapid expansion in capacity.
As part of its power market reforms, China will further
promote a scheme allowing suppliers to enter into direct power
sales agreements with consumers, and also work to reduce power
prices this year, it said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)