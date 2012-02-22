Russia's InterRAO begins arbitration proceedings against Georgia
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
BEIJING Feb 22 China's energy consumption totalled 3.48 billion tonnes of standard coal last year, 7 percent more than a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, citing preliminary calculations.
Coal consumption increased 9.7 percent from a year earlier and power consumption grew 11.7 percent, the bureau said.
Crude oil consumption rose 2.7 percent and natural gas consumption gained 12 percent, it said.
It did not provide outright volumes for each energy source. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.