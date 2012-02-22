BEIJING Feb 22 China's energy consumption totalled 3.48 billion tonnes of standard coal last year, 7 percent more than a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday, citing preliminary calculations.

Coal consumption increased 9.7 percent from a year earlier and power consumption grew 11.7 percent, the bureau said.

Crude oil consumption rose 2.7 percent and natural gas consumption gained 12 percent, it said.

It did not provide outright volumes for each energy source. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)