BEIJING Dec 11 Chinese energy officials must
educate their children and spouses to shun corruption, China's
energy administration said on Thursday, taking aim at the
practice of corrupt officials stashing ill-gotten gains with
relatives.
A crackdown on state-owned enterprises and government
officials with ties to the energy industry has been central to
President Xi Jinping's sweeping campaign against graft.
"We require that party members and cadres not only be strict
with themselves, but also strengthen education and restraint of
their spouses and children to prevent relatives from suffering
setbacks and committing errors," the National Energy
Administration said in a notice.
It is common for corrupt officials in China to hide illicit
assets in the accounts of trusted relatives.
Government investigations in the energy sector have felled
senior officials in the administration as well as the
state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).
China's anti-graft watchdog said last month it had launched
a series of investigations into state-owned firms including
China Petrochemical Corp., Asia's largest oil
refiner.
The crackdown has ensnared Zhou Yongkang, the former chief
of domestic security and previously an oil industry man, as well
as Jiang Jiemin, former head of CNPC, the parent of PetroChina
Co. Ltd.
China's top prosecutor has said a senior official of China
National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) was suspected of having
received bribes, the first executive from the offshore oil and
gas firm embroiled by Beijing's war on graft.
Xi has warned that corruption could undermine Communist
Party rule and has vowed to catch high-flying "tigers" as well
as lowly "flies".
