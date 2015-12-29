BEIJING Dec 29 China expects to consume 550 million tonnes (11 million barrels per day) of crude oil in 2016, 205 billion cubic metres of natural gas and 5.7 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, according to a report by the official Xinhua news agency.

Non-fossil fuels will also make up 13.2 percent of primary energy needs, while coal will fall to below 62.6 percent, Xinhua also said in the report citing the head of the National Energy Administration, Nur Bekri.

