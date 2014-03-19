BEIJING, March 19 The Chinese city of Shanghai
will reduce the energy intensity of its economy by 3 percent
this year through shifting from coal to natural gas and limit
the growth of carbon dioxide emissions to 8.5 million tonnes,
the city government said.
The city said in an energy-saving and climate-change plan
for 2014 that it would curb growth in year-on-year energy
consumption to 4 million tonnes of standard coal equivalent,
keeping it on track to meet a total consumption cap in 2015 of
34.64 million tonnes.
But the energy would be cleaner as dirty coal would be
replaced by alternative sources, according to the plan, posted
on a municipal government website.
Shanghai will "increase electricity imports, increase the
use of natural gas, encourage distributed gas and renewable
energy like wind, solar and biomass", the city government said.
New manufacturing facilities for iron and steel, building
materials and non-ferrous metals would not be allowed in 2014,
it said.
While pollution in Shanghai is generally not as severe as in
the capital, Beijing, the city is seeing more days when thick
smog settles over the land.
Authorities in China regularly publish policies and plans
aimed at addressing increasingly severe environmental problems
but they have long struggled to bring big polluting industries
and growth-obsessed administrations to heel.
Shanghai has an overall target of cutting energy intensity
to 18 percent below 2010 levels by 2015. Energy intensity refers
to the energy use per unit of gross domestic product.
Under Shanghai's plan, carbon dioxide emissions, which
contribute to climate change, from new energy sources would rise
by 8.5 million tonnes this year, but it did not give estimates
for changes in emissions from existing sources.
As one of seven regions picked by the central government to
pilot carbon trading, Shanghai last November launched an
emissions trading scheme capping CO2 emissions from nearly 200
facilities in power generation, manufacturing, petrochemicals,
aviation and ports.
Under the plan , the city government said Shanghai would be
seeking to expand its market by opening up for trading with
other regions, but it provided no details. Permits in the
Shanghai market traded Tuesday at 39 yuan ($6.29).
(Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev; Editing by Robert
Birsel)