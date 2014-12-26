(Corrects percentage change in 2nd paragraph to 4.7 pct, from 4.9 pct)

BEIJING Dec 26 China is on track to surpass its 2014 target for reducing the energy intensity of its economy, the country's top climate change official said this week, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The amount of energy China uses for each yuan it adds to its GDP is set to be 4.7 percent less in 2014 compared to last year, Xie Zhenhua, vice director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

The energy intensity target is one of several key goals China has set for itself as it tries to reduce energy waste, cut pollution and slow the rapid growth of climate-changing greenhouse gases.

China, the world's biggest polluter, aims to reduce energy intensity to 16 percent below 2010 levels by 2015.

After failing to meet annual targets in each of the previous three years, the NDRC has said a cut of 3.9 percent per year would be needed in 2014 and 2015 in order to meet the overall five-year target.

Xie made the announcement at a conference in Beijing, where officials also said over the past three years China has cut outdated production capacity by 75 million tonnes in the steel sector and 570 million tonnes of cement, according to Xinhua.

The numbers are the latest sign that China, which accounts for around half of the world's coal consumption, could hit peak coal earlier than previously expected. (Reporting by Stian Reklev; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)