BEIJING Dec 29 China has increased
restrictions on foreign investment in its refining sector, while
encouraging participation in developing unconventional oil and
gas resources, the latest guidelines published by the National
Development and Reform Commission show.
The government will restrict foreign investment in building
and operating refineries with crude oil distillation capacity of
less than 200,000 barrels per day, up from a previous threshold
of 160,000 bpd.
Investment in catalytic cracking capacity below 1.5 million
tonnes per year, hydrocracking capacity below 1.5 million tpy
and continuous reforming capacity below 1 million tpy will also
be restricted.
The guidelines, which become effective from Jan. 30 next
year, did not specify the restrictions on such projects.
The government will encourage foreign investment in
exploration and development of unconventional oil resources
including shale oil, oil sands and heavy oil, and unconventional
gas resources including shale gas and seabed gas hydrate through
joint ventures or cooperation deals with domestic companies.
Earlier guidelines issued in 2007 only permitted cooperation
deals in these areas.
The government removed guidelines that previously encouraged
foreign investment in ethylene production projects with an
annual capacity of 800,000 tpy and a controlling stake held by
Chinese partners.
Beijing also removed large coal-to-chemical projects from
the list of investment sectors allowed in the 2007 guidelines.
The government will also encourage foreign investment in
electric vehicle charging and battery swap stations, but will
restrict participation in construction and operation of utility
infrastructure such as gas, heat and water in cities with
populations of more than 500,000.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)