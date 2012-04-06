BEIJING, April 6 China may find itself facing
tight coal, power, oil or gas supplies in some regions or at
some time, even though current energy markets are basically in
balance, head of the National Energy Administration said in a
government meeting on Friday.
Liu Tienan urged relevant government departments to focus on
coal supplies and emergency coal stockpiles, power generation
and demand-side electricity management, and steady oil and gas
supplies.
Liu did not give any specific forecast on possible energy
shortages in comments published on the website of the National
Development and Reform Commission (www.ndrc.gov.cn).
China Electricity Council, an association representing power
firms, has forecast 10-20 gigawatts power shortfalls before the
peak summer season, which would be equivalent to 1-2 percent of
the country's installed generation capacity.